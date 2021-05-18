New DreamWorks Character Meet Coming to Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is introducing a new DreamWorks Animation meet and greet area to replace the former Barney show.

DreamWorks Destination will open soon in the KidZone area at Universal Studios Florida and feature characters from Trolls, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and other DreamWorks Animation films.



Photo courtesy Universal

The meet and greet area will be set against a nighttime sky inspired by the studio's production logo. "As bright lights illuminate the scene, guests will connect with their favorite DreamWorks characters, grab some fun photos and even join them for an epic dance party that will get every member of the family to move it, move it," Universal said in its press release.

The attraction will open this spring, though Universal declined to provide a specific opening date.

