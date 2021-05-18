New DreamWorks Character Meet Coming to Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is introducing a new DreamWorks Animation meet and greet area to replace the former Barney show.
DreamWorks Destination will open soon in the KidZone area at Universal Studios Florida and feature characters from Trolls, Madagascar, Kung Fu Panda, and other DreamWorks Animation films.
The meet and greet area will be set against a nighttime sky inspired by the studio's production logo. "As bright lights illuminate the scene, guests will connect with their favorite DreamWorks characters, grab some fun photos and even join them for an epic dance party that will get every member of the family to move it, move it," Universal said in its press release.
The attraction will open this spring, though Universal declined to provide a specific opening date.
Yawn!!
UC - Let's kick this can down road another few years until we have enough money and ideas to actually modernize KidZone without undercutting Epic Universe.
It's clear Universal understands that they're not going to beat Disney in appealing to 2-6 year olds, but if they want their siblings and parents to come and be their core audience, they have to give the little ones SOMETHING to do. This just doesn't cut it in my eyes, but I'll give them some slack considering the impacts from the pandemic. However, Universal MUST fix KidZone in 2-4 years (that means BEFORE EU opens) if they want to truly appeal to families that will be essential to fill all the hotel rooms they've built over the past 5 years.