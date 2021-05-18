Walt Disney World Reveals 50th Anniversary Nametags

The Walt Disney World Resort is showing off new cast member nametags for its upcoming 50th anniversary celebration.

The 18-month "The World’s Most Magical Celebration" kicks off October 1 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World's opening on that date in 1971. Disney typically rolls out a special nametag design for each resort anniversary, and this one reflects the "EARidescent" design motif that Disney World has selected for its 50th birthday.

The nametag features royal blue lettering, designed to match the new color of the turrets on Cinderella Castle, color-shifting gold foil, and a color wash that gives the nametag "a pearlescent shimmer," according to Disney.

"Designing this nametag meant a lot because it allowed me to think of every single person who will be receiving one for the 50th anniversary celebration," Brett Owens, a senior graphic designer for Disney Live Entertainment, said. "I wanted to put myself in the position of the cast members who have been here 10 years - 15, 20, 40 years - and just imagine their extreme sense of pride and their excitement to celebrate this huge, huge occasion with the company and the parks."

The new nametags will be distributed to Walt Disney World cast members in time for the celebration kick off October 1. That day also will see the debut of Remy's Ratatouille Adventure in the expanded France pavilion at Epcot's World Showcase as well as the start of the anniversary celebration across the resort.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)