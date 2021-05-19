Disney's The Three Caballeros Return to Epcot

The Three Caballeros have returned to the Gran Fiesta Tour ride in Epcot's Mexico pavilion at the Walt Disney World Resort.

The animatronic figures for Donald Duck, Panchito Pistoles, and José Carioca gave up their ghosts earlier this year, ultimately being replaced on the ride by flats (a.k.a. The Three Cardboard-eros) while Imagineers rebuilt the figures. Today, Walt Disney Imagineering's Zach Riddley shared the results of that work on his Instagram feed.



Photo courtesy Disney

"A shout-out to our [Walt Disney Imagineering] team who lovingly restored these historic Audio-Animatronic figures from the ground up using the latest technology," he wrote.

Riddley noted that the animatronics appeared originally in the Mickey Mouse Revue show that opened with the Magic Kingdom in 1971 before being sent to Tokyo Disneyland for that park's debut in 1983. After Mickey Mouse Revue closed in Tokyo in 2009, Imagineering eventually brought The Three Caballeros back to Florida, installing them into Gran Fiesta Tour in late 2015. So after nearly 50 years of service, it's understandable that the figures would need some R&R time at Disney's "animatronic spa," if you will.

* * *

Replies (2)