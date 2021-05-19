Many Six Flags Parks Drop Reservations Requirements

Several Six Flags theme parks are dropping their advance reservation requirements as theme parks across the country continue to roll back pandemic restrictions.

The following parks posted to their social media today that they would no longer be taking advance reservations to visit, starting this Saturday:

Six Flags Great Adventure

Six Flags Over Texas

Six Flags Fiesta Texas

Six Flags St. Louis

Six Flags Over Georgia

Six Flags America

Advance reservations may still be required for special events and experiences, such as the Wild Safari at Six Flags Great Adventure. In addition, the parks said that they would no longer be requiring masks for vaccinated guests and employees, in coordination with the new CDC guidance. The parks said that they would "continue to recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals."

Advance reservations - and masks - continue to be required at Six Flags' largest theme park, Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, where the state is maintaining its own mask mandate and capacity restrictions for theme parks.

As theme parks expand their capacities by removing physical distancing rules, fewer parks are seeing the need to maintain daily reservation systems. Only those parks that hit capacity limits on a frequent basis even with expanded operations would find use in a reservation system to manage their attendance. But does that include anyone other than Disney at this point?

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (2)