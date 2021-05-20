Disneyland Hotel to Reopen in July

The Disneyland Hotel will reopen to guests on July 2, the Disneyland Resort announced today.

Disneyland's original hotel has been closed since March 2020 due to the pandemic and has remained closed since the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure theme parks reopened last month. It will be the final of Disneyland's three on-site hotels to return, following the Disney's Grand California Resort & Spa, which reopened with the parks, and Disney's Paradise Pier Hotel, which will reopen June 15. Reservations are now available via Disneyland.com.

The Fantasy Tower will be the first Disneyland Hotel tower to reopen. Disney has upgraded upholstery and fabrics throughout the hotel during its closure. Guest rooms now feature a fireworks pattern in the carpet and new platform beds, to maximize storage. Corridor floorings now feature patterns inspired by the art of Mary Blair with graphic elements themed to the theme park land the tower is named after: Fantasyland, Adventureland, or Frontierland.

Also opening with the hotel will be Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar, Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill, and the Coffee House. Mobile ordering will be available for Tangaroa Terrace and Coffee House. No word yet on reopening dates the hotel's other restaurants: Steakhouse 55 and Goofy's Kitchen.

Note that Disneyland Resort hotel reservations do not guarantee theme park admission. Hotels guests will need to book tickets and make reservations for the dates they wish to visit to enter the parks.

