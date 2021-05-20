RMC Works Close to Home on Silverwood's Stunt Pilot

After bringing its award-winning roller coasters to theme parks all over the world, Rocky Mountain Construction finally has brought a coaster to its home state.

Idaho's Silverwood theme park next week will open Stunt Pilot, its new RMC single-rail, Raptor track coaster. The 113-foot tall thrill ride reaches a top speed of 52 mph on its 1,800 feet of track.

This is the third installation of a Raptor track coaster, following Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas and RailBlazer at California's Great America. Next up is Jersey Devil Coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure, followed potentially by an unnamed and as-yet unannounced coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain, which was revealed in local planning documents.

Stunt Pilot is just one of many theme park attractions debuting as we approach the start of the summer travel season. You can see a list of upcoming attractions around the world on our What's Under Construction at Disney, Universal and Other Theme Parks page. And, in case you missed any, here are our 2021 new attraction reviews and features so far:

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)