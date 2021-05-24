Hot Butterbeer Goes Year-Round at Universal Orlando

Harry Potter fans won't have to wait until the cooler weather of fall for their Hot Butterbeer at Universal Orlando anymore.

The resort announced today that it is now serving the hot version of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter's iconic beverage year-round. The beverage will be available in both Islands of Adventure's Hogsmeade and Universal Studios Florida's Diagon Alley. Previously, the resort had sold Hot Butterbeer only during the late fall and winter months.

The hot version is one of three versions of Universal's Butterbeer drink, along with the original cold and frozen versions. Universal also sells Butterbeer ice cream, Butterbeer fudge, and a Butterbeer potted cream dessert in its Wizarding World lands.

Universal team members are not allowed to modify any Butterbeer concoctions upon guest request, but - hypothetically speaking, of course - if you were to order a Hot Butterbeer and a coffee, and to procure an extra cup somewhere, a 50/50 mix of both beverages might be an excellent way to start a day of wizarding adventurers. I am sure that aspiring Potions students might have other ideas, as well.

For discounted tickets to Universal Orlando's theme parks, please visit our authorized travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)