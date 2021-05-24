Disney to Use Virtual Queue for New Spider-Man Ride

Disney California Adventure will use a virtual queue for its upcoming Spider-Man ride in the new Avengers Campus land, the Disneyland Resort announced this morning.
Fans will be able to request to enter the virtual queue for WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure twice a day, at 7am and at noon - just like on Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. Note that Disneyland is not allowing guests to hold places in both virtual queues at once. It's either Star Wars or Spider-Man. Guests will be able to be in the virtual queue for Indiana Jones Adventure and either Spider-Man or Star Wars, however, since Disneyland continues to label the Indy VQ as a test.
Since you will need a valid theme park reservation for DCA to enter the Spider-Man virtual queue and a Disneyland reservation to the enter the Rise of the Resistance one, the 7am VQ opportunity will simply come down to which park you will be starting the day in. For the noon availability, you can pick which ride to go for if you have a Park Hopper ticket, however if you are still in a virtual queue at that time, you won't be able to request access to the other.
Like on Rise and Indy, access to the virtual queue will be through the official Disneyland app. The virtual queue for the Spider-Man ride will open with the official debut of Avengers Campus on June 4, and guests will be limited to one admission to the virtual queue per day.
* * *
I wonder if they’ll start charging guests for the privilege of using the virtual queue system? ??
I heard that the plot for "A Quiet Place 2" involves a bunch of Disneyland fans trying to have a conversation about the parks without giving Disney executives ideas for new money-making "opportunities."
Robert, that is both hilarious and horrific at the exact same time!
Hmm, three different virtual queues for three different rides. If only there were a single system that allowed you to advance-reserve all rides, some sort efficient, or maybe "quick" electronic ticketing method. Hmmm
@Robert, THAT is funny!
@thecolonel, bonus points for the Tim Capello profile pic. That man will never not believe!!
So it’s one or the other, huh? Well, good thing I’m not park hopping when I go in July.
Really, really, really hoping this is just a temporary implementation to manage demand while bound by CA's rules. But if this ends up becoming a permanent fixture like RotR seemingly has, then I will not be a happy camper.
Also hoping this doesn't bode poorly for expected technical downtime.
If this is a temporary measure for the first few months, that's fair. However, if virtual queues like this are going to become the norm for Disney going forward, I really don't see much Disney in my future. Either annual passes need to return or the virtual queue needs to go away before I'd consider another visit to Disneyland as the cost is just too great when you've got a fair chance of missing out. When it comes to WDW and their new rides, I would consider a virtual queue for Guardians or Tron would be a dealbreaker for any future trip for this reason. The fact that one is still deemed necessary for Rise of the Resistance is very disappointing to me as I believed it to be temporary, and I honestly feel it might be fair to consider that ride a failure if it cannot be reliably operated without the use of one.
There was a time where I considered Disney to be the undisputed champion of the theme park world. Recently, however, it has felt like they've stagnated while the competition has caught up. Based on their operation post-pandemic vs what I've experienced elsewhere, if operations don't rapidly return to normal over the coming months, they're in serious danger of falling behind not just Universal but many of the regional park chains as well.
As long as you’re really fast on the virtual queue at 7am, then people should be able to get the other attraction at the noon slot. However, downtime could
plague either and then that’ll basically cost you the other attraction.
In other words, don't spend extra for Park Hoppers.
This will also make buying the "cheat bands" even more valuable since guests will only get one shot at WEB Slingers each day.