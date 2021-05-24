Disney to Use Virtual Queue for New Spider-Man Ride

Disney California Adventure will use a virtual queue for its upcoming Spider-Man ride in the new Avengers Campus land, the Disneyland Resort announced this morning.

Fans will be able to request to enter the virtual queue for WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure twice a day, at 7am and at noon - just like on Disneyland's Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. Note that Disneyland is not allowing guests to hold places in both virtual queues at once. It's either Star Wars or Spider-Man. Guests will be able to be in the virtual queue for Indiana Jones Adventure and either Spider-Man or Star Wars, however, since Disneyland continues to label the Indy VQ as a test.

Since you will need a valid theme park reservation for DCA to enter the Spider-Man virtual queue and a Disneyland reservation to the enter the Rise of the Resistance one, the 7am VQ opportunity will simply come down to which park you will be starting the day in. For the noon availability, you can pick which ride to go for if you have a Park Hopper ticket, however if you are still in a virtual queue at that time, you won't be able to request access to the other.



Like on Rise and Indy, access to the virtual queue will be through the official Disneyland app. The virtual queue for the Spider-Man ride will open with the official debut of Avengers Campus on June 4, and guests will be limited to one admission to the virtual queue per day.

