Catch the Latest Theme Park News Around the Web

Who's ready for summer?

One of my favorite traditions to kick off the summer travel season is appearing on the Stacking Benjamins podcast. Joe Saul-Sehy's podcast usually deals with personal finance, but he's made a habit of asking me to come on and talk about travel - specifically, to theme parks - each May. You can listen to my latest conversation with Joe on the podcast's website, from which you can find links to subscribe via all the major podcast services.

Another summer tradition in the media world is USA Today's "10 Best" lists for theme parks. I am happy to serve again as one of the five "experts" who submitted nominations for this year's honors, for which you get to pick the winners.

Several parks have begun social media campaigns for your vote in their categories, but here are the direct links to participate:

And, finally, just in case you did not know already, you can read my weekly column about theme parks in the Orange County Register and other MediaNews Group newspapers.

There's lot of great stuff happening at theme parks around the world this year, so I will be out there covering that for you - not just here on Theme Park Insider but also on many other outlets around the media landscape. As always, thank you for following.

