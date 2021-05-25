Will Disney Sail to Alaska This Summer?

The federal government has removed the biggest legal obstacle to the Disney Cruise Line returning to Alaska this summer. But will Disney join other cruise lines in sailing north this year?

President Biden yesterday signed the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which suspends the Passenger Vessel Services Act for voyages to Alaska through February 2022. The PVSA is the law that requires cruise ships not flagged in the United States to stop in at least one foreign port when sailing between ports in the United States. Purely domestic routes are reserved for U.S. ships under the law. That's why Alaska cruises either depart from Vancouver or include a stop at Victoria in Canada.

But with Canada banning cruise traffic this year due to the ongoing pandemic, Alaska could not welcome cruise ships unless the PVSA went away. This temporary suspension of the law applies only to Alaska routes. New England does not get the exemption, so cruising there will not be able to resume this season on non-U.S.-flagged ships without additional legislation. All cruises departing the U.S. will have to abide by new CDC regulations for the industry.

Several cruise lines have announced sailings from Seattle to Alaska this summer, including Holland America's Nieuw Amsterdam starting July 24, Majestic Princess starting July 25, and Carnival Miracle starting July 27. The Disney Cruise Line's Disney Wonder typically sails to Alaska in the summer, but the DCL has not yet announced or published any sailings from Seattle for this season. According to MarineTraffic.com, Disney Wonder is currently moored at Progreso on Mexico's Yucatán Peninsula. The DCL website lists the Wonder's next available itinerary as being a Baja cruise from San Diego in September.

* * *

