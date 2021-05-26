Happy 25th Birthday to LA's Pacific Park

The Los Angeles area's Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is celebrating its 25th anniversary today. The free-entry amusement park opened May 26, 1996... and then reopened April 2 after a 13-month pandemic closure, just in time to celebrate its birthday.

Home to the solar-powered Pacific Wheel and the West Coaster roller coaster, Pacific Park is home to 10 other amusement rides plus carnival games, a food plaza, and some of the most amazing sunset views in America.

"While we are extremely proud to celebrate the park's anniversary, we could not have imagined being at this point in Pacific Park’s 25-year operation and presence on the Santa Monica Pier. This has been a very long journey. We have strived to navigate the pandemic safely with the wellbeing of everyone associated with the park," Vice President and General Manager Jeff Klocke said. "I welcome everyone back and appreciate seeing guests in the park as they enjoy an amusement ride, playing a midway game or sharing a funnel cake. And it is spectacular to watch the world-famous solar-powered Ferris wheel turn again against the backdrop of the setting sun, Santa Monica coastline and Pacific ocean."

The park said that it has welcomed 25 million guests and provided over 60 million rides in its quarter century of operation. And it frequently provides both a set and a play place for Los Angeles' film and television industry, appearing in hundreds of productions over the past couple decades. The park features in this video from the Stranger Things Season 3 premiere party in 2019, which includes on-ride video from the West Coaster. (Hey, I know that voice at 3:25!)

