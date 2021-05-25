Here's Where to Get Out-of-State Universal Tickets

out of state tickets on sale for the park.Out-of-state residents may now buy tickets online for Universal Studios Hollywood. Our travel partner - an authorized seller of Universal tickets - now has
Non-Californians are required to provide proof of vaccination in order to buy and use the tickets. Since vaccinations are not available yet to children under age 12, the tickets are restricted to people ages 12 and older.
The Waterworld show has reopened at Universal Studios Hollywood, which this year also welcomes the new The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash dark ride and an enhanced Jurassic World: The Ride.
In addition to the Universal Studios Hollywood tickets, our travel partner also has discounted tickets available to several other major theme parks across the country, including:
* * *
We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.
Tortuga_Mickey This I bet is mainly coming from the Los Angeles County health dept. Their rules and regulations or they shut you down so I'm betting Universal needed special permission just to allow out of state visitors and vaccinations was what L.A. County health gave them.
Completely unrelated story, but when I was in college, every Thursday night one one of the big dorms threw a "Beer and Munchies" party in its lounge. At the door to the lounge, the dorm stationed a "guard" - a senior - who asked everyone entering, "Are you 21? Can you prove it?"
And behind him, written in giant script on a chalkboard, were the words, "No is wrong."
I have no idea why this story suddenly came to mind.
You must be registered and logged in to submit a comment.
Robert, you read my mind; I was looking earlier today for ticket options. I am disappointed that Universal is not allowing children under 12 to buy tickets. Hopefully that too will drop on June 15th.