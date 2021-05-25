Here's Where to Get Out-of-State Universal Tickets

Out-of-state residents may now buy tickets online for Universal Studios Hollywood. Our travel partner - an authorized seller of Universal tickets - now has out of state tickets on sale for the park.

Non-Californians are required to provide proof of vaccination in order to buy and use the tickets. Since vaccinations are not available yet to children under age 12, the tickets are restricted to people ages 12 and older.

The Waterworld show has reopened at Universal Studios Hollywood, which this year also welcomes the new The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash dark ride and an enhanced Jurassic World: The Ride.

In addition to the Universal Studios Hollywood tickets, our travel partner also has discounted tickets available to several other major theme parks across the country, including:

* * *

