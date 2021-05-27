Universal Releases Official VelociCoaster POV Video

Universal Orlando is releasing an official on-ride POV video for its Jurassic World VelociCoaster. The video premieres on Friday morning at 11am Eastern Time. Scroll down to watch.

The VelociCoaster opens officially at Islands of Adventure on June 10, but has been soft-opened for much of this month, winning rave reviews from visitors. The Intamin coaster features two launches — with one reaching 70 mph in 2.4 seconds — on a track of more than 4,700 feet, with a top height of 155 feet.

I will be in Orlando in less than two weeks for the media event, when I will post my review of the new attraction.

