Mask Mandate Dropped at Universal Orlando

The Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require visitors to wear masks at its theme parks, the resort announced today. Instead, Universal is switching to an honor system that many parks across the country have adopted - asking non-vaccinated guests continue to wear masks while allowing vaccinated guests to go without masks both indoors and outside. The new policy goes into effect tomorrow.

Universal is not requiring proof of vaccination to go without masks, so there's nothing stopping an unvaccinated person from visiting while not wearing a mask, though Universal states that "we do expect our guests to comply with this revised policy."

Universal Orlando team members will continue to be required to wear face coverings while onstage, both indoor and outdoors, "out of an abundance of caution," according to a memo sent this morning to employees. Full vaccinated team members will be allowed to go without masks in certain backstage areas, however. Non-vaccinated team members will continue to be required to wear masks. Universal will be requiring team members to complete a workplace safety acknowledgement in the coming days, the memo said.

Note that this policy applies only to Universal Orlando in Florida. Masks continue to be required for all visitors at Universal Studios Hollywood in California, where more restrictive pandemic rules remain in effect until June 15. Elsewhere in Orlando, the Walt Disney World Resort continues to require masks for all guests while indoors and on attractions and transportation.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (6)