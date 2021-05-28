Mask Mandate Dropped at Universal Orlando

The Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require visitors to wear masks at its theme parks, the resort announced today. Instead, Universal is switching to an honor system that many parks across the country have adopted - asking non-vaccinated guests continue to wear masks while allowing vaccinated guests to go without masks both indoors and outside. The new policy goes into effect tomorrow.
Universal is not requiring proof of vaccination to go without masks, so there's nothing stopping an unvaccinated person from visiting while not wearing a mask, though Universal states that "we do expect our guests to comply with this revised policy."
Universal Orlando team members will continue to be required to wear face coverings while onstage, both indoor and outdoors, "out of an abundance of caution," according to a memo sent this morning to employees. Full vaccinated team members will be allowed to go without masks in certain backstage areas, however. Non-vaccinated team members will continue to be required to wear masks. Universal will be requiring team members to complete a workplace safety acknowledgement in the coming days, the memo said.
Note that this policy applies only to Universal Orlando in Florida. Masks continue to be required for all visitors at Universal Studios Hollywood in California, where more restrictive pandemic rules remain in effect until June 15. Elsewhere in Orlando, the Walt Disney World Resort continues to require masks for all guests while indoors and on attractions and transportation.
* * *
600,000 people dead and this idiot purportedly can't understand an obvious fact known to uneducated Americans 100 years ago during the Spanish Flu, and that is proven true every minute in every hospital around the country: masks stop the spread of disease.
Rupert Murdoch, you have truly brainwashed a huge segment of American society into disbelieving science, kudos to your evil genius, sir!
As for the article, this:
"Universal states that 'we do expect our guests to comply with this revised policy.'"
Clearly they haven't met a bad-faith Fox News zombie like the fool directly above. If only the virus spread was limited to people equally deluded.
@thecolonel - Well said. (Rupert Murdoch is a dangerous man.)
Hahaha...what!? Well, if there’s one thing you can trust in a forward thinking state like Florida, it’s their citizens following rules.
?? And my faith in humanity continues to diminish
@ProgressiveMusicLover:
I forgot about your comedic troll account. I forget who you really are- Andy Kaufman, Tupac, Elvis? Surely your secret is safe with us!
This must be a sad day for you and the colonel, clinging to the nonsense that masks and social distancing help prevent the spread of disease, and having to only to look to New York and California as shining examples of containing the spread. Living on Fantasy Land must be true bliss for the two of you. Continue to prosper!