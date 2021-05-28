Universal Studios Japan Plans Limited Reopening

Universal Studios Japan will reopen for weekdays only starting June 1, the park has announced.

Universal's most-visited theme park closed last month, just weeks after the official debut of its greatly anticipated Super Nintendo World land. Increasing numbers of Covid cases prompted the park's Osaka prefecture to declare a state or emergency, which forced the park to close.

Osaka remains under a state of emergency, but the park will resume limited operation on Tuesday. Universal Studios Japan will be open from 10am and 6pm on Mondays through Fridays only, until further notice. Covid prevention measures will remain in effect, and only "essential operational team members" will be on site, with other employees and managers continuing to work from home.

The Covid situation in Japan is commanding international attention as Tokyo and the International Olympic Committee play a game of chicken to see who will end of paying the bills for canceling the delayed 2020 Summer Olympics. The IOC is publicly insisting that the games will go on, despite overwhelming opposition from the people of Japan.

