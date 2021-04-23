Universal Studios Japan Closes Again

Universal Studios Japan has been forced to close again, for an indefinite period.Due to rising numbers of Covid cases in the Osaka area,
Universal's most-visited theme park will close starting April 25 and will remain closed until further notice.
"We sincerely apologize for causing any inconvenience to our guests who were looking forward to visiting us. Detailed instructions regarding previously purchased tickets will be listed on our official website tonight," the park said in a press release.
The closure is in compliance with a state of emergency for Osaka prefecture, where Universal Studios Japan is located.
* * *
I don’t think so Manny. The numbers are clearly soaring in Japan again, and could outstrip that December peak
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/country/japan/
This, and India, is what complacency buys you. Keep wearing your mask and keep distancing. Let’s not lose before we’ve won.
Thanks Chad, well said.
I think it's also because Japan currently has the lowest vaccination rate in the G7. Their vaccine rollout is not going super well and I'm sure their being extra cautious because of the Olympics coming up.
I've been thinking about this. Do you all think the country is being extra cautious about this because of the Olympics? I mean Covid could care less about any of this but maybe Japan is being to cautious in order to get the Olympics underway and over with. I feel other nations, including in Asia, are being a bit more liberal when it comes to Covid precautions similar to what is going on here in the U.S. I could be wrong and Japan really is going through a nasty spike but I can't help but think the olympics have something to do with this.