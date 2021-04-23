Universal Studios Japan Closes Again

Due to rising numbers of Covid cases in the Osaka area, Universal Studios Japan has been forced to close again, for an indefinite period.

Universal's most-visited theme park will close starting April 25 and will remain closed until further notice.

"We sincerely apologize for causing any inconvenience to our guests who were looking forward to visiting us. Detailed instructions regarding previously purchased tickets will be listed on our official website tonight," the park said in a press release.

The closure is in compliance with a state of emergency for Osaka prefecture, where Universal Studios Japan is located.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (4)