It's Avengers Week for Disneyland Fans

Avengers Campus opens to the public this Friday at Disney California Adventure - the first time that Disney has brought an entire Marvel-themed land to one of its theme parks.

Built on the former site of A Bug's Land in the heart of the park, Avengers Campus is the home to the Worldwide Engineering Brigade [aka WEB], a collection of young engineers working to outfit and equip the next generation of the world's superheroes. The California campus is just one of three around the world, to be joined by one at Walt Disney Studios in Paris and Hong Kong Disneyland.

Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus includes WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure, an interactive 3D dark ride; the Pym Test Kitchen restaurant; multiple Marvel superhero character encounters, including a Doctor Strange show and flying Spider-Man; as well as the new official home for the adjacent Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout ride.

Check Theme Park Insider on Wednesday evening at 8pm Pacific Time for our full coverage of the new land, including interviews, video, and our review. Then stick around for a live stream of the official dedication ceremony at 8:15pm.

In the meantime, please tell us in the comments what you most would like to know about this new land and its place within both the MCU and Disney's theme park strategy.

