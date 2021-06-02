Efteling Gets Green Light for Major Expansion

Dutch authorities have cleared the way for a major expansion at Efteling.

The Dutch Council of State has rejected appeals against the "World of Efteling 2030" plan, giving the green light for the project to move forward.

"In 2015, in cooperation with the municipality of Loon op Zand, we started with the first sketches for the development plan 'World of Efteling 2030'. Since then, there has been much and careful consultation with local residents, the municipality and nature organisations," CEO Fons Jurgens said. "The fact that the development plan is now definitive makes me very proud. For us, it really feels like the first giant step towards the future that we have in mind for the World of Efteling that we have in mind."



Image courtesy Efteling

The plan designates multiple expansion plots for the theme park, including one behind the Reizenrijk (Travel Realm) land, adjacent to the Efteling Hotel, and two others to the west of the park, on what is now overflow parking.

Efteling has not revealed specific attractions that would be built in the expansion areas and said today that construction is not likely to begin until at least next year, "due to the financial consequences of the coronavirus pandemic." However, the park said that its eastern expansion, behind Reizenrijk, will be the first phase of the expansion project.

