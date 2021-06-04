SeaWorld Orlando to Host Howl-O-Scream Event, Too

Get ready for twice the Howl-O-Screaming in central Florida this fall. SeaWorld Orlando announced today that it would stage its first-ever Howl-O-Scream Halloween event this year, joining the long-running event at Busch Garden Tampa Bay.

We had known for some time now that SeaWorld would bring the long-time Busch Gardens Halloween event brand to its park in San Diego, but today's announcement confirms that Howl-O-Scream will run at all of the SeaWorld and Busch Gardens parks across the country this year.

"SeaWorld Orlando fans love our extensive event line-up which includes a special event taking place every weekend of the year. Adding Howl-O-Scream to the calendar provides the missing element of a fright-filled Halloween event that we know our guests will welcome," SeaWorld Orlando Park President Kyle Miller said. "With this addition, we become the only theme park in Orlando to offer both a daytime family-friendly Halloween [the Halloween Spooktacular] and a nighttime horror Halloween for thrill seekers."

SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream will run select nights from September 10 through October 31, from 7pm to as late as 2am. The hard-ticket event will include haunted houses, scare zones and roaming haunts, a musical dance show, party zones with DJs, and nighttime rides on the park's coasters. A specific line-up will be announced later.

Today's announcement means that all of Orlando's top three theme park resorts will be running hard-ticket nighttime Halloween events this fall, with SeaWorld Orlando's Howl-O-Scream joining the return of Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights and Walt Disney World's new Disney After Hours Boo Bash.

