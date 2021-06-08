Disneyland Reveals More Restaurant Reopenings

The Disneyland Resort has announced the reopening dates for more of its restaurants, as California prepares to lift most of its pandemic restrictions next week.
The following restaurants will open June 17 at Disneyland:
Reservations will open for Oga's Cantina on June 14. When they return, mobile ordering will be available at Alien Pizza Planet, Docking Bay Food & Cargo, and Tiki Juice Bar.
Over at Disney California Adventure, the Lamplight Lounge will open for brunch on July 9, followed by the return of Wine Country Trattoria on July 17. Reservations for both will open June 14.
The Disneyland theme parks are currently restricted to 35% capacity, with indoor attractions capped at 25% and other restrictions limiting indoor dining. But those limitations go away starting June 15, when the state of California officially drops almost all of its pandemic rules, clearing the way for Disneyland and other attractions around the state to ramp up their operations.
All indications from Disneyland have been that the reservation requirement will remain for the time being. Disneyland had a massive overcrowding problem before the pandemic, and I think the resort would like to see how effectively advance reservations might manage crowd levels after the state lifts capacity limits.
Thanks Robert, that's interesting.
This is good news. Does that mean the only places that won't be open are the buffets?
I booked tickets for August and had to specify which days I will be attending which parks, but presumably those limitations will drop away after June 15, I hope. Doesn't seem to make sense to have a reservation requirement once the park is fully open.