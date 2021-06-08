Disneyland Reveals More Restaurant Reopenings

The Disneyland Resort has announced the reopening dates for more of its restaurants, as California prepares to lift most of its pandemic restrictions next week.

The following restaurants will open June 17 at Disneyland:

Alien Pizza Planet

Docking Bay Food & Cargo

Oga's Cantina

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante

Tiki Juice Bar

Reservations will open for Oga's Cantina on June 14. When they return, mobile ordering will be available at Alien Pizza Planet, Docking Bay Food & Cargo, and Tiki Juice Bar.

Over at Disney California Adventure, the Lamplight Lounge will open for brunch on July 9, followed by the return of Wine Country Trattoria on July 17. Reservations for both will open June 14.

The Disneyland theme parks are currently restricted to 35% capacity, with indoor attractions capped at 25% and other restrictions limiting indoor dining. But those limitations go away starting June 15, when the state of California officially drops almost all of its pandemic rules, clearing the way for Disneyland and other attractions around the state to ramp up their operations.

