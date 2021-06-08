Genting Skyworlds' Opening Is Delayed Again

It looks like the pandemic has delayed the opening of the Genting SkyWorlds theme park in Malaysia again - this time until December.

The new park is part of Resorts World Genting, which was forced to close on June 1 due to another national lockdown in Malaysia. Analysts now predict that the closure will extend through the summer, further delaying SkyWorlds' opening until December.

When it opens, Genting SkyWorlds will feature more than 20 attractions across nine themed lands, including the new Mad Ramp Peak - Full Throttle Racing coaster from Dynamic Attractions, as well as dark rides Night at the Museum: Midnight Mayhem, Invasion of the Planet of the Apes, and Ice Age: Expedition Thin Ice.

The park's use of Fox IP got caught up in Disney's acquisition of that studio, which both parties eventually settled. Meanwhile, in the United States, owner Genting Group is opening Resorts World Las Vegas on June 24. Built on the site of the old Stardust Hotel, Resorts World Las Vegas will feature three hotels and a 2.7-acre casino... but no theme park.

