Six Flags Great Adventure Scores with a Devil of a Ride

Advertised as the world’s tallest, longest and fastest single rail coaster, Jersey Devil got its name from regional folklore. The Jersey Devil is a mythical creature purported to dwell in the Pine Barrens of South Jersey, which encompass Jackson, the location of Six Flags Great Adventure. It seems only fitting that the park’s 13th coaster incorporates a local legend.

Standing 130 feet tall and featuring 3,000 feet of Rocky Mountain Construction’s raptor track, Jersey Devil operates with four trains accommodating twelve riders seated in single file. The configuration is such that riders straddle the rail, restrained by a lap bar and soft shoulder straps. Theming is abundant and elements include three inversions following an 87-degree drop. The coaster reaches a speed of 58 mph.

As to the ride experience, this was not my first time riding a single rail coaster. I’ve ridden Wonder Woman Golden Lasso Coaster at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, another RMC creation, and was interested to find out how Jersey Devil compares - but more about that later. Let’s concentrate on Jersey Devil. The first thing that differentiates it from most coasters – with the exception of wild mouse and similar rides - is that the train does not stop for unloading and reloading, so that riders must board while the train is in motion. This means that the ride ops have to be quick in pushing down the restraints. I must admit that at the age of 69, I had some difficulty stepping into the car on the first ride, as it’s necessary to step lively, although this resolved on subsequent rides. The train does stop when it reaches the bottom of the lift hill. From there it ascends 130 feet before plunging precipitously and the drop is nothing short of awesome. Equally awesome is the dive loop which follows.

The ride features airtime hills – yes, there is airtime! – along with a number of twists and turns. I found the inversions delightful and especially liked the fact that the zero-g roll and zero-g stall are parallel to one another. It’s a pretty lively ride and I wouldn’t hesitate to call it exhilarating. I rode it twice in row one and once in row nine; I found the airtime and overall ride experience to be better in row nine. While it’s not a monster coaster like some others in the park, it offers enough thrills to be well worth riding.

And getting back to Wonder Woman, I think that Jersey Devil is the better coaster. It’s a later, more comprehensive model and a good fit for the park.

* * *

