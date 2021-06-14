Canada's Wonderland Announces Reopening Date

Another major theme park has announced its reopening date. Canada's Wonderland will open for passholders on July 5 in advance of an official reopening to the public on July 7.

Located in Vaughan, Ontario - just north of Toronto - Canada's Wonderland welcomed nearly four million guests in 2019, which was the last year the park was open. That placed it 13th among North American theme parks for annual attendance, according to the TEA/AECOM Theme Index report. The pandemic kept the Cedar Fair park closed for its 2020 season as well as the first months of 2021.

"We are looking forward to reopening the park and we’re ready to provide safe, fun and unforgettable experiences to all our guests," General Manager Norm Pirtovshek said. "Safety has and will always be Canada's Wonderland's number one priority, and that includes the health of our guests and associates. With our new protocols in place, we are eager to offer some long-overdue fun to our guests."

Advance reservations and face coverings will be required, with reservations opening June 17 at 9am Eastern on the Canada's Wonderland website. Capacity will be controlled at the park, and indoor dining and some indoor shops will not be available for the time being.

The park is reopening in alignment with Step 2 of Ontario's reopening framework, as Covid cases decline and vaccination rates increase across Canada.

