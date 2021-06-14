Fusion Bao Restaurant to Open at Universal Orlando CityWalk

A new quick service restaurant is opening at Universal Orlando's CityWalk tomorrow.

Bend The Bao is an original Asian fusion concept from Universal's culinary team, featuring a variety of ingredients from around the world in steamed filled buns.



Photo courtesy Universal

Ingredients will include crab cakes, pork belly, kimchee fried chicken and more, "creating an entirely new mash-up that 'bends' the idea of a traditional bao," Universal said in its press release.

Bend The Bao opens June 15 in the former Fusion Bistro Sushi & Sake location on the second level at Universal CityWalk, next to the theaters.

For discounted tickets to Universal Orlando's theme parks, please visit our authorized travel partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

Replies (0)