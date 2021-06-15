Fireworks Return to Disney's Theme Parks Next Month

Fireworks and nighttime shows are coming back to Walt Disney World and Disneyland this summer.

Disney announced today that its Magic Kingdom fireworks show, Happily Ever After, will return July 1 at the Walt Disney World Resort. The same evening, the Epcot Forever show will resume nightly performances on the World Showcase lagoon.

On the west coast, Disneyland will present Mickey's Mix Magic nightly starting July 4. That show leans more on projection mapping than pyro, with displays on Main Street USA, Sleeping Beauty Castle and the It's a Small World facade.

Disney, like many other theme parks, suspended nightly fireworks during the pandemic. But with capacity restrictions now lifted and attendance rising, parks are actually going to start needing shows like fireworks again to help distribute those larger crowds.

