Halloween Is Coming Back, and Midsummer Scream Is Ready

Halloween is back this year, and the largest Halloween fan event in the United States is ready to "Awaken the Spirits."

Midsummer Scream will stage a two-day "pop-up style" event at the Pasadena Convention Center in California on August 14-15. "Midsummer Scream presents Awaken the Spirits!" will feature more than 200 vendors, live entertainment, and a presentation stage for Halloween event announcements from Six Flags Magic Mountain, LA Haunted Hayride, Delusion, Winchester Mystery House, and others.

Tickets are on sale now, starting at $25 for one-day general admission, up to $75 for a two-day "Phantom VIP" pass.

Midsummer Scream canceled its annual convention in Long Beach last year and this summer due to the pandemic, but large events are now good to go in California, clearing the way for Midsummer Scream to stage one of its industry-leading Halloween warm-up events. Midsummer Scream previously announced its first-event holiday event, Season's Screamings, to run at the Pasadena Convention Center on December 17-19.

