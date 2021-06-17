Here's How to Avoid Those Long Lines at Disneyland

Disneyland reopens its Toy Story lot to guest parking tomorrow morning, adding another parking option for visitors to California's most popular theme parks. Photos and video of long lines outside the resort have been going viral this week, but wait times inside the parks have not been bad. Here's what you need to know to avoid getting stuck with unnecessary waits on your next Disneyland visit.

First, you still need a park reservation in addition to a valid ticket in order to enter Disneyland or Disney California Adventure. Many of the people who have been showing up thinking "everything is back to normal!" have been getting turned away when they learn that they still need a reservation.

Disney said that it will screen early arrivals at the Toy Story lot before bussing them to the parks. Masks continue to be required for all guests on the Toy Story lot buses. Over at the Mickey and Friends and Pixar Pals garages, guests are going through security screening there before walking to the parks along the old tram route. Parking trams continue to be unavailable for guests parking in the garages.

Much of the pressure to enter the parks right at opening is coming from people wanting to get into the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. But your place in the land is assured without waiting in a standby queue if you win a place in the virtual queue for WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure. The virtual queue opens at 7am daily, and you do not need to be present at the park to try to enter that queue through the Disneyland app. (The same goes for the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue at Disneyland.)

Unless you win a spot in one of those queues with a return time before 10:30am, there's no good reason for you to rope drop the parks at this point, given the current crowd levels throughout the day. Only Radiator Springs Racers consistently has been posting a wait over an hour on the Disneyland app. Many queue are less than 15 minutes. The mid-afternoon wait for Peter Pan has been averaging around 30 minutes for goodness' sake. Wait for the early morning rush for security to pass before arriving.

There are second-chance opportunities for the two virtual queues at noon. If you strike out on both and still must see Avengers Campus, wait until later in the day, when guests have been reporting much shorter waits to get into the land.

Both parks are open from 9am to 9pm now. Rides and shows are now running at full capacity, and Disney has added many attractions that were not available prior to this week although some, including big shows and parades, remain closed. That has helped eliminate the long physical queues that guests saw inside the parks after they reopened earlier this spring.

Food service remains tricky for many, however, so check the Disneyland app early to place mobile orders for lunch and dinner if you did not get table service dining reservations in advance. Do not wait until meal time and expect to get food right away. That's just not how things are happening at pretty much any popular theme park in America right now.

And finally, even though the mask mandate has been lifted for people who got their final vaccine does at least two weeks ago, everyone else - including all kids between the ages of three and 11, who are not yet eligible for vaccination - are supposed to be wearing masks while indoors and not eating. The State of California strongly recommends that all guests be fully vaccinated or receive a negative Covid test prior to entering the Disneyland Resort.

