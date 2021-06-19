What Is the Best Snack at Disney and Other Theme Parks?

In the middle of the afternoon, when walking around the park all day is making you hungry, what do you look for to eat?

Whether you are visiting Walt Disney World or Cedar Point, Six Flags or Universal Studios, theme parks offer a wide variety of snacks to tempt you throughout your visit. But I suspect most of us have developed pretty strong favorites from among those options.

Do you go for popcorn when you're walking around the park? Or do you prefer the sweeter taste of a churro or maybe going old school with some cotton candy? Perhaps you would rather cool down with some form of ice cream or frozen treat? Or maybe you want to keep it healthy with a piece of fruit? Or do you crave something more substantial, like a corn dog? How about a pretzel, or some fries, or even a big 'ol plate of fried dough, maybe loaded with toppings?

There's no wrong answer here for many of us, but we want to hear which theme park treat is your first choice. If your favorite is not on the list, please pick the choice closest to your favorite. Do keep in mind that we are talking about food snacks here. I know that many theme park fans prefer something to drink - especially on a hot day - but that's a whole other vote!

(Before anyone complains, I left turkey legs off the list because that's easily enough calories for a hefty meal. I can pass off a corn dog as a snack, but not a turkey leg.)

In the comments, please tells us which specific item from which park is your personal, all-time, theme park snack champion.

