SeaWorld San Diego Reveals Howl-O-Scream Plans

SeaWorld San Diego today officially announced plans for its first-ever Howl-O-Scream after-hours Halloween event this fall.
Howl-O-Scream will run Fridays through Sundays, plus select Thursdays, starting September 17 through October 31. Tickets are on sale now on SeaWorld's website, with single-night tickets at $39.99 and an unlimited admission ticket for all nights at $99.99.
SeaWorld San Diego's first-ever night-time haunt will include three houses:
The event also will include seven scare zones and four roaming haunts, plus night-time rides on Electric Eel, Manta, and Journey to Atlantis. (No, before anyone asks - there's still no mention of the new Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster, Emperor, which is sitting complete and awaiting its debut.) SeaWorld also is throwing in a dance show and DJ-led party zones in the park for a break from the scares during Howl-O-Scream.
Rounding out the program will be "creepy cocktails, restless spirits, and more at several uniquely themed haunted bars."
"We're setting the bar high for this fall season with eerie evenings and frightening thrills around every corner," SeaWorld San Diego Park President John Dunlap said. "Everyone from theme park enthusiasts to adrenaline junkies looking for an all-new scare event will want to come out for this experience."
Howl-O-Scream has been the long-time brand for haunt events at Busch Gardens in Tampa and Williamsburg, Va., but this year, SeaWorld is bringing the event to its SeaWorld-branded parks in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.
For families and the scream-averse, SeaWorld San Diego is continuing its family-friendly Spooktacular during regular operating hours this fall. Stay tuned for more details on that, but Spooktacular will be included with regular park admission.
That price point surely should keep some San Diego County residents closer to home for Halloween, too.
this is a great /play the hits/ lineup for their first year on the scene and with the Queen Mary not participating this year, it's nice to have something other than Knott's/Universal throwing its hat in the ring. I'm excited to check it out, even if I've mentally moved on from seeing the Large Shark / Penguin / Roller Coaster any time soon
Well, this wasn't exactly the news I was hoping/expecting to hear from SeaWorld today, but it is time America's eighth largest city had a major Theme Park Halloween event of its own. SeaWorld already provides outstanding Christmas events here in San Diego. I'm really glad they are stepping in to the Halloween pool.
San Diego isn't all that far from Knott's Berry Farm or Universal Studios for a daytime visit. When you factor driving home after a Midnight or 2:00am close, those Halloween events really do make an overnight stay at a hotel a necessity. This will give folks who live in America's Finest City some professional frightening fun.