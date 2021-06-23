SeaWorld San Diego Reveals Howl-O-Scream Plans

SeaWorld San Diego today officially announced plans for its first-ever Howl-O-Scream after-hours Halloween event this fall.

Howl-O-Scream will run Fridays through Sundays, plus select Thursdays, starting September 17 through October 31. Tickets are on sale now on SeaWorld's website, with single-night tickets at $39.99 and an unlimited admission ticket for all nights at $99.99.

SeaWorld San Diego's first-ever night-time haunt will include three houses:

The Asylum: "You are the subject of a secret, experimental project run amok. Find safety before The Doctor finds you."

The Slaughterhouse: "An abandoned meat-packing plant with a sordid history serves up your worst fears. Don’t let Simon the Butcher meat you at the end."

Death Water Bayou: "Escape the black, murky waters of your nightmares only to fall under the curse of the evil Swamp Witch."

The event also will include seven scare zones and four roaming haunts, plus night-time rides on Electric Eel, Manta, and Journey to Atlantis. (No, before anyone asks - there's still no mention of the new Bolliger & Mabillard dive coaster, Emperor, which is sitting complete and awaiting its debut.) SeaWorld also is throwing in a dance show and DJ-led party zones in the park for a break from the scares during Howl-O-Scream.

Rounding out the program will be "creepy cocktails, restless spirits, and more at several uniquely themed haunted bars."

"We're setting the bar high for this fall season with eerie evenings and frightening thrills around every corner," SeaWorld San Diego Park President John Dunlap said. "Everyone from theme park enthusiasts to adrenaline junkies looking for an all-new scare event will want to come out for this experience."

Howl-O-Scream has been the long-time brand for haunt events at Busch Gardens in Tampa and Williamsburg, Va., but this year, SeaWorld is bringing the event to its SeaWorld-branded parks in Orlando, San Antonio, and San Diego.

For families and the scream-averse, SeaWorld San Diego is continuing its family-friendly Spooktacular during regular operating hours this fall. Stay tuned for more details on that, but Spooktacular will be included with regular park admission.

For discounted tickets to SeaWorld San Diego, please visit our authorized travel partner's SeaWorld San Diego tickets page.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (4)