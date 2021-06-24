Disney World Gives the Contemporary an 'Incredible' Makeover

Walt Disney World is sharing a first look at the renovated guest rooms at Disney's Contemporary Resort... and you might say that they are "Incredible."

The Contemporary is one of Disney World's two original hotels - along with the Polynesian - and Disney is looking to give the hotel a fresh look for the resort's 50th anniversary, which kicks off October 1. Disney is currently renovating all nine floors of guest rooms in the Contemporary's main tower. According to Disney, the new rooms "will blend a sleek Monorail motif with some favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios' Incredibles films."

The mid-century modern design of the rooms looks very... well, I'm just gonna jump in and say it... Cabana Bay. Universal Orlando's original budget hotel also leans into this design motif, but Disney is overlaying it with the animation franchise that perhaps best fits this particular look.

The new look for the hotel and its guests rooms is slated to debut by this fall. Once work in the tower is complete, renovations will begin on the Garden Wing on the shore of Bay Lake.

Disney also announced that it will be closing The Wave... of American Flavors restaurant "soon" to make way for a "reimagined dining experience" that will debut in time for the start of the 50th anniversary on October 1.

* * *

