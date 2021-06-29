Parades Return to Orlando Theme Parks

The parades are coming back to central Florida's theme parks.

SeaWorld Orlando announced today that its Sesame Street Party Parade will return July 10. The parade - which stars Elmo and Big Bird and other Sesame Street characters - will run at select times on Fridays through Sundays in the park's Sesame Street Land.



Photo courtesy SeaWorld

The SeaWorld parade's reopening follows the recent return of Universal's Superstar Parade at Universal Studios Florida.

We still are awaiting official word on a restart date for the parades at the Walt Disney World Resort, though Disney has announced that its Magic Kingdom fireworks show, Happily Ever After, will return July 1, with the Epcot Forever show resuming nightly performances on the World Showcase lagoon the same evening.

If you are planning a trip to Orlando to visit the parks, our authorized travel partner is offering discounted tickets to the Universal Orlando theme parks as well as to SeaWorld Orlando.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)