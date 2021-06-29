Walt Disney World Reveals More Restaurant Changes

The Walt Disney World Resort has announced more restaurant reopenings, led by the returns of the popular Casey's Corner in the Magic Kingdom and Trail's End Restaurant at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort. In addition, one of Disney's resort restaurants is getting makeover.

Here are the most recently announced Disney World restaurant reopening dates:

Eight Spoon Cafe, Disney's Animal Kingdom - Now reopened

Casey's Corner, Magic Kingdom - June 30

Dino Diner, Disney's Animal Kingdom - July 4

Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, Magic Kingdom - July 7

Cítricos, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa - July 15 (reservations available July 1)

Trail's End Restaurant, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort - July 17

At Cítricos, Chef Andres Mendoza has created a new menu that includes Sweet Corn Bisque, Strawberry Salad, butter-poached Florida Cobia, and Guava Barbequed Short Ribs. A new Sommelier Room experience pairing boutique wines with a special menu also will be available. The theme of the renovated space is Mary Poppins Returns, creating a garden setting with decorative lamps and chandeliers inspired by the film.

In other Disney dining news, the resort has announced that Oregon-based ice cream chain Salt & Straw will be coming to Disney Springs. Salt & Straw currently has a location at the Disneyland Resort's Downtown Disney district.

* * *

