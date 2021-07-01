Holidays Return to Universal Orlando on November 13

Time for a little Christmas news in July. The Universal Orlando Resort today announced the dates for its annual Holidays at Universal Orlando Resort celebration.

This year's event will kick off November 13 and run for 51 nights, though January 2, 2022. Universal has not yet revealed details of what entertainment it will offer during this year's holiday celebration, but past events have included Universal’s Holiday Parade Featuring Macy’s,

The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle,

and the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular.

