Disney Adds 'Coco' to Mickey's PhilharMagic

For the first time since the show debuted in 2003, Disney is adding characters to its Mickey's PhilharMagic show.

The cast of Disney/Pixar's "Coco" will join the 4D film for a new scene featuring the song "Un Poco Loco." Composer Germaine Franco came back to score the new scene, which will debut at Disney California Adventure and Disneyland Paris when the film returns to those parks on July 17.

So that's the other part of today's PhilharMagic news from Disney - the film will reopen at those parks in a little over two weeks. Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom will get the Coco scene later this year for the 50th anniversary celebration that starts October 1. No word from Disney today on when (or if) the new scene will be added in Tokyo or Hong Kong, where the show also plays.



The new Coco scene will be especially notable because Coco is a Pixar franchise. Since Donald Duck provides the through-line for Mickey's PhilharMagic, this new scene will mark the first time that Disney and Pixar animators have worked on a project where characters from both animation studios will be seen together on screen, Disney said.

