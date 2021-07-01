Disney Junior Dream Factory Opens at Disneyland Paris

Disney Junior Dream Factory opened to guests at Disneyland Paris' Walt Disney Studios Park today.

The 20-minute musical production plays in the new Studio D theater space in the park's Production Courtyard. It features characters from Disney Junior shows Vampirina, Fancy Nancy Clancy, and The Lion King Guard... as well as appearances by Mickey and Minnie. They have come together to show kids and their families in the audience how dreams are made, only to need the audience's help when the dream factory stops working. Here's a clip:

The 18-person cast is supplemented on weekends by actors specializing in "chansigne," which expresses songs in French sign language for hearing-impaired guests.

In addition to the preview clip of the new show, Disneyland Paris also has released an interesting time-lapse video showing the interior construction of the Studio D theater.

