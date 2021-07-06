New Star Wars Food Hits the Menu at Disney World

Disney is adding some new menu options at its Star Wars restaurants at Walt Disney World.
Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios will find three new entrees on the menu at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.
The Smoked Kaadu Pork Ribs, Fried Endorian Chicken Tip Yip, and Roasted Endorian Chicken Salad remain on the menu, but Disney is no longer serving the Batuuan Beef Pot Roast. Prices remain the same.
For dessert, a new Outpost Puff replaces the Batuu-bon. The Outpost Puff is a chocolate pastry filled with guajillo chocolate mousse and Green Milk sauce, finished with Thai tea panna cotta and spiced pineapple.
Over at Ronto Roasters, Disney's Hollywood Studios has added two new plant-based options:
Note that the changes apply only to Disney's Hollywood Studios. On the west coast, the Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo and Ronto Roasters menu remains the same (for now) at Disneyland.
* * *
