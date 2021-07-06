New Star Wars Food Hits the Menu at Disney World

Disney is adding some new menu options at its Star Wars restaurants at Walt Disney World.

Visitors to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios will find three new entrees on the menu at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo.

Batuuan Beef and Crispy Topato Stir-fry: Braised beef in tamarind sauce, served with stir-fried vegetables

Pirjanad Hot Chicken Tip Yip: Crispy chicken in a spicy chipotle sauce

Peka Tuna Poke: Tossed in sriracha dressing and served with green papaya salad

The Smoked Kaadu Pork Ribs, Fried Endorian Chicken Tip Yip, and Roasted Endorian Chicken Salad remain on the menu, but Disney is no longer serving the Batuuan Beef Pot Roast. Prices remain the same.



Outpost Puff. Photo courtesy Disney

For dessert, a new Outpost Puff replaces the Batuu-bon. The Outpost Puff is a chocolate pastry filled with guajillo chocolate mousse and Green Milk sauce, finished with Thai tea panna cotta and spiced pineapple.

Over at Ronto Roasters, Disney's Hollywood Studios has added two new plant-based options:

Zuchii Wrap: Grilled zucchini with chickpea-onion slaw and creamy garlic-tahini sauce, wrapped in Pita.

Andoan Fruit with Muja Sauce: Sticks of jicama, cucumber, pineapple, melon, and dragon fruit in a tamarind sauce

Note that the changes apply only to Disney's Hollywood Studios. On the west coast, the Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo and Ronto Roasters menu remains the same (for now) at Disneyland.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park news - please sign up for our free, twice-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (0)