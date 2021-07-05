Walt Disney World to Offer Florida-Themed Food Festival

Theme parks love food festivals, which help drive attendance as well as food and beverage sales. Walt Disney World has pretty much filled Epcot's operating schedule with festivals, so now it's turning to Disney Springs for the next themed food event on its calendar.

Flavors of Florida starts tomorrow at Walt Disney World's shopping and dining district and runs through August 12. More than two dozen locations in Disney Springs are offering special Florida-themed items during the event. Taking a look at the menu highlights below, I would say to get ready for a lot of orange and Key lime-flavored selections.

Disney first went with a state-themed food festival at the Disneyland Resort for its Disney California Adventure food and wine event, which serves a variety of dishes inspired by the state of California, in contrast to Disney World's original Epcot International Food and Wine Festival, which serves tastes and drinks from around the world. So I suppose it was inevitable that Disney eventually would find a way to stage an entire event themed to Florida in Orlando.

Here are some of the items guests will find at Disney Springs' Flavors of Florida:

Amorette’s Patisserie: Florida Sunset Éclair

Chef’s Art Smith’s Homecomin’: Tender Fried Gator Bites and Floradora Cocktail (gin, raspberries, lime juice, simple syrup, and ginger beer)

City Works Eatery & Pour House: Grouper Tacos, Golden Honey Margarita

Coca-Cola Rooftop Beverage Bar: Coca-Cola Orange Cream Float

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC: Orange Blossom Cupcake

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew: Key Lime Pie Donut

Frontera Cocina: Shrimp Ajillo Tostada, Watermelon Pink Flamingo (watermelon and lime juice with tequila and orange liqueur with a chili powder rim)

Gideon’s Bakehouse: Chocolate Chip Key Lime Pie Cookie, Key Lime Pie Cake

Goofy’s Candy Co. & Disney’s Candy Cauldron: Key Lime and Strawberry Cupcakes, Marshmallow Pops, and Crisped Rice Treats

House of Blues Restaurant & Bar: Key Lime Pie, Green Gator (toasted coconut rum mixed with melon liqueur, simple syrup, and pineapple juice)

Jaleo by José Andrés: Pancetta de Valencia, Agua de Valencia (orange juice, gin, vodka, and Spanish cava)

Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar: Florida Shrimp Tacos with Watermelon Salsa

Marketplace Snacks: Dole Whip Watermelon

Morimoto Asia: Florida Frog Leg 'Lollipop' Tempura

Paddlefish: Florida Shrimp Feast

Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas: Florida Sunshine Orange Cake, Blood Orange Margarita

Raglan Road Irish Pub and Restaurant: Florida Key Lime Salmon

Splitsville’s Bamboo Bar: Golden Spider Roll (Tempura-fried softshell crab, cucumber, and avocado wrapped in soy paper and sushi rice topped with diced mango, honey wasabi, eel sauce, and micro greens), Hemingway Daiquiri (Dark rum, maraschino liqueur, fresh lime and grapefruit juices, and splash of grenadine)

STK Orlando: Ceviche with passion fruit, lime, and chilies; The Florida Sunset (rum, passion fruit syrup, strawberry purée, and orange and pineapple juices)

Terralina Crafted Italian: Creamsicle Panna Cotta, Summer Sangria (serves 4)

The Boathouse: Key West Peel and Eat Shrimp

The Ganachery: Key Lime Ganache Pop

The Polite Pig: Shrimp and Grits, Bees Knees (lemon juice, honey syrup, and gin with a splash of soda)

Vivoli il Gelato: Lemon Blueberry Cookie Sandwich, Key Lime Cheesecake Shake

Wolfgang Puck Bar & Grill: Local Tomato & Burrata Salad, Strawberry Basil Margarita

YeSake: Watermelon Boba Slushie

