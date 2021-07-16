Kings Island Celebrates Summer with Grand Carnivale

The biggest event of the summer kicks off Saturday evening at Kings Island. Grand Carnivale returns to the Cincinnati-area park after its pandemic absence last year.

The 16-day festival includes a daily parade, live entertainment, and food stands serving favorite dishes from six countries around the world. The festival events start at 5pm daily and run through August 1.

The evenings kick off in front of the park's Eiffel Tower with the Royal Opening Ceremony, featuring the King and Queen of Grand Carnivale. The Grand Showcase and Royal Rhythms performances continue on the stage through the evening, while The Spectacle of Color Parade is a Mardi Gras-style procession that starts on Coney Mall before heading over for a lap around the International Street fountains.



Photo courtesy Kings Island

The Flavors of Carnivale food stations around Eiffel Tower and on International Street will be serving fare from China, France, Germany, India, Italy, and Spain, including Steamed Pork Dumplings with Ponzu, Summer Berry & Lemon Crêpe, Wiener Schnitzel with Kraut & Bratkartoffeln, Butter Chicken with Basmati Rice, Fried Ravioli, and Chicken, Shrimp & Sausage Paella, among other selections. Tasting cards are available for $35 plus tax for six tastes and $50 plus tax for nine.

Our authorized travel partner is selling one-day Kings Island tickets from $45, as well as extra discounts on hotel and ticket packages. All Grand Carnivale events (minus the food stations) are included with park admission.

* * *

