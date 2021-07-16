Jungle Cruise Officially Reopens at Disneyland

Disneyland this morning officially reopened its revised version of Jungle Cruise.

The Adventureland boat ride had been in soft opening for the past week, as Imagineers applied the final tweaks to the ride's new story, including training skippers on its new spiel. Skippers have several SOP-approved options in the new spiel, so guests can experience multiple versions of the ride without skippers having to go off script.



Photos courtesy Disney

The new Jungle Cruise changes the second half of the ride to remove racist stereotypes of indigenous people in favor of a new story about a wrecked Jungle Cruise boat. You can read more details about the new narrative in my review, Ride Review: Disneyland's 'New,' Cringe-Free Jungle Cruise and my analysis of the changes in my weekly newspaper column, Disneyland was right with its Jungle Cruise updates, despite what apologists say.

Or just enjoy an on-ride POV video of the new ride from wherever you are at the moment:

Next door to Jungle Cruise, The Tropical Hideaway is celebrating the official reopening by introducing a new Jungle Cruise-themed Dole Whip pineapple split sundae. It includes Dole Whip, blueberries, strawberries, and Mandarin oranges, topped with coconut-caramel sauce, crushed plantains, dried hibiscus and toasted coconut. And it is served with a souvenir Jungle Cruise boat-shaped dish, complete with the old-school red-and-white striped canopy.

