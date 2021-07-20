Universal, Six Flags Lead 'Awaken the Spirits' Line-Up

Two of southern California's top theme parks are getting ready to tell us more about their haunt events this fall. And for Halloween fans who get to the Pasadena Convention Center for Midsummer Scream's Awaken the Spirits event next month, they can hear about them in person.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights and Six Flags Magic Mountain's Fright Fest are on the just-announced schedule for Awaken the Spirits, which runs August 14-15. A few tickets remain available for the event, but they are going fast.

In addition, Universal's Halloween Horror Nights will be on the show floor with a first-ever convention experience for Awaken the Spirits visitors. To details yet on what that might be, but hey, the mystery is part of the fun, right?

Other presentations at the event will include LA Haunted Hayride, Delusion: Reaper’s Remorse, and Winchester Mystery House. The line-up kicks off Saturday morning with a special panel commemorating the 20th anniversary of the feature film "Thir13en Ghosts" and concludes each afternoon with a preview of comeback plans for many of the epic home haunts throughout southern California. You can get the complete event schedule and exhibitor line-up through the event's Fan Guru app.

One-day tickets to Midsummer Scream presents Awaken the Spirits cost $25 with a two-day Phantom VIP Pass available for $75 on the Midsummer Scream website.

