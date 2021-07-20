IAAPA Expo to Celebrate Universal Orlando's Spider-Man

Last month, Disney opened its first Spider-Man-themed ride in the new Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure. This fall, the returning IAAPA Expo in Orlando will celebrate the nation's original Spider-Man ride, Universal Orlando's The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man.

Bob Rogers' annual Legends panel will bring together three of the creative leaders behind that award-winning attraction to talk about how their team brought it to be and how the attraction continues to influence the industry today.

Participants for Legends 2021 – The Legends Behind The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man will be:

Thierry Coup, Senior VP and Chief Creative Officer, Universal Creative

Philip Hettema, President and Creative Director, The Hettema Group (THG)

Scott Trowbridge, Portfolio Creative Executive, Walt Disney Imagineering



Thierry went on to head Universal's creation of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, among many other attractions, while Scott most recently led Disney's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge project. Phil worked on a slew of projects for Islands of Adventure before setting up his own shop, which has created projects for attractions throughout the United States and Asia.

So not only will the three be able to recount their experiences on the Spider-Man project, they will be able to look back upon it from these perspectives: someone still inside Universal, someone from Universal's biggest rival, and someone now working independently in the industry.

I can't wait to hear the stories and insight that these creative legends will have to share. I am planning to be at the panel to cover it for Theme Park Insider, but if you work in the industry and want to hear these legends in person, registration for the 2021 IAAPA Expo is now available on IAAPA's website.

And of course, if you want to prep for the panel by experiencing The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man in person once again - and maybe Disney's WEB Slingers: A Spider-Man Adventure for comparison - our travel partner is selling discounted tickets to the theme parks at both the Universal Orlando and Disneyland resorts.

