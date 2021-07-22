Two More Mazes Announced for Horror Nights Hollywood

The Exorcist and The Curse of Pandora's Box are returning to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, the park announced today.

Tickets also are now on sale for the annual Halloween event, which missed last year due to the pandemic. Today's announcement brings the number of mazes revealed for this year's event up to five, with two original concepts joining three IP mazes.

In the IP side, The Exorcist played at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando in 2016, while the original concept The Curse of Pandora's Box ran in Hollywood in 2019. Here is a look back at that maze.

Other mazes named for the Universal Studios Hollywood event include The Haunting of Hill House, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, and Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives.

Halloween Horror Nights runs Thursdays through Sundays, starting September 9 and continuing through October 31. The event starts at 7pm each night, with early admission beginning at 6pm.

* * *

