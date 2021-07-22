Knott's Scary Farm Confirms 2021 Scare Zone Line-Up

Knott's Scary Farm today announced the scare zone line-up for its return in September. The original theme park Halloween event kicks off September 16 and runs select nights through October 31 this year.

The pandemic canceled the event for the first time ever last year, and Knott's is going with the same scare zone line-up the event featured when it last ran in 2019:

Ghost Town Streets

Forsaken Lake

The Hollow

Carnevil

Check out the hype video from the park:

Knott's Berry Farm is revealing Scary Farm elements via its Knott's Scary Farm Twitter account each Thursday, so stay tuned for more announcements in the weeks to come, leading up to tickets going on sale August 16.

The conductor guides lost souls into the very depths of what awaits guests this year at Knott's Scary Farm! Stay tuned to our social channels each week for updates on what's waiting for you in the fog... #ScaryFarm #SeeYouInTheFog pic.twitter.com/8Zsadk5SX7 — Knott's Scary Farm (@knottsscaryfarm) July 15, 2021

