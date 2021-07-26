Park Previews Highlight Destination D23 Schedule

Fans attending Destination D23 this fall will hear from Disney's Bob Chapek and Josh D'Amaro, who will offer a preview of what's next for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. Disney's D23 official fan club today release program highlight for the three-day event, which also will celebrate Disney Plus and the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort.

Tickets for Destination D23 go on sale on the D23 website Thursday at 1pm Eastern for $256 per person (including processing fee) for general seating and $406 per person for preferred seating. The event will run Friday, November 19 through Sunday, November 21 at Disney's Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World.



Bob Chapek and Josh D'Amaro. Photos courtesy Disney

Disney CEO Bob Chapek will kick off this year's Destination D23 with a welcome presentation. Beyond that, D23 has not yet released the time schedule for specific sessions, but the program will include:

What's New and What's Next for Disney Parks, Experiences and Products—Chairman with Disney Parks Chairman Josh D'Amaro

What's new and next from Disney Plus

The Magical Musical World of "Encanto"

Performances from Michael James Scott (Genie in Disney on Broadway's "Aladdin") and Disney's a capella group DCappella

Sessions celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Walt Disney World Resort will include:

The Art and Imagery of Walt Disney World

Musical Memories of Walt Disney World

How the (Disney) World Began, with Disney Legend Dick Nunis as well as Kevin Kern and Steven Vagnini, historians and authors of "A Portrait of Walt Disney World: 50 Years of The Most Magical Place on Earth"

Park Stars: Original Characters of Walt Disney World, with Imagineers Diana Brost and Jason Grandt

Weird Disney World, with Walt Disney Archives Director Becky Cline

Admission to the event also will include access to Walt Disney Archives' "50 Years of Bringing Home the Magic" exhibit at the conference hall, the Destination D23 Mickey's of Glendale pop-up shop, a "special screening" at Disney Springs on Friday night, and a Disney Plus party on Sunday.

A limited number of specially priced resort rooms and theme park tickets will be available to D23 members who purchase Destination D23 tickets. Details on those will be provided in ticket confirmation emails.

* * *

