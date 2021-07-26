What Are the Top 10 Treats at Disney?

Besides the rides, the castles, and Mickey himself, I think of all of those delicious treats that I can get when I am at the Disney Parks. To me, getting some, if not most, of the treats has become a necessary part of the experience. Having a fun time at the parks also means enjoying the delicacies they serve, and that’s why I am sharing my top 10 treats to try at least once at the parks.

10. Fresh Fruit Waffle Sandwich (aka Nutella Waffle): Located at Magic Kingdom’s Sleepy Hollow quick-serve, this warm waffle that’s crispy on the outside and soft on the inside is topped with chocolate-hazelnut spread, strawberries, bananas, and blueberries. This is a meal in itself and probably should be shared - unless you want the Headless Horseman to come after you.

9. Turkey Leg: Probably one of the most iconic theme park treats, this treat can be found in various locations in all the parks. This super salty and savory turkey leg to me is more nostalgic than it is tasty, but it’s something you must have every once in a while. By the way, did you know that Disney sources these legs from male turkeys with each leg weighing around 1.5 pounds?

8. Popcorn: When I like to stroll around the park, I like to have a nice bucket of popcorn in my hand. It’s one of those few treats you can endlessly eat while looking around. Disney does a nice job with the right amount of butter and salt. Have it served in a souvenir bucket, and you have yourself a fun treat. You can find a popcorn stand just about everywhere in each of the parks.

7. Crêpe with vanilla ice cream: I have a friend that gets this every time he’s at the France pavilion in Epcot and for good reason. The French delicacy is a sweet batter rolled out to be very thin, cooked on a very hot plate and served with soft serve vanilla ice cream and topped with sugar. I cannot wait for the new Crêperie de Paris to open in the upcoming Ratatouille area.

6. Mickey Pretzel: A pretzel in the shape of Mickey - sign me up! A warm and soft pretzel served with cheese dipping sauce is a great treat between meals. You can usually find these sold at carts around the parks.

5. Sundae: One of my favorite things to get is an ice cream sundae, and there’s no better place to get it at the Beaches and Cream Soda Shop located at Disney’s Beach Club Hotel. It has two scoops of ice cream of your choice with one topping of marshmallow, strawberry, pineapple, peanut butter, hot fudge, caramel, or chocolate syrup and topped with whipped cream, toasted almonds, and a cherry. Additional toppings are $1. They also have a sundae that serves four to six people, called the Kitchen Sink.

4. Egg Roll: Not many people know about this, and it has since been my mission to make everyone aware of these delicious little fried treats. A little cart located in or around Adventureland in Magic Kingdom sells egg rolls that can be some of the strangest but tastiest treats you can find. Take, for example, the cheeseburger and pepperoni pizza ones. Two are served in an order and you can get two of each or both - with their own dipping sauces. I suggest the cheeseburger.

3. Churros: We’re now getting into the most iconic treats that Disney serves, and what better to begin to end this list with a churro? Sweet, fried long strips of dough topped with cinnamon sugar are the best when warm. Disney makes a variety churro flavors, usually for different occasions, but you cannot go wrong with the original, which are sold at many carts around all the parks.

2. Dole Whip: I know people were waiting for this one and here it is, a treat that has a cult following and not to mention its own Wikipedia page. This pineapple soft serve will satisfy any fan who appreciate one of Hawaii’s most prized exports. Still located in Aloha Isle, part of Adventureland in Magic Kingdom, this treat has spread to many of the parks and now Dole has shared a recipe so you can try making the treat at home.

1. Mickey Ice Cream Bar: Nothing beats a Mickey Ice Cream bar on one of those hot days that you’re in the park. And that’s most days when you are in the park, especially in Florida. The hard chocolate-covered shell that covers yummy vanilla ice cream on a popsicle stick makes this treat a go-to almost every single time I am at the park. I’m happy that you can find a smaller version at grocery stores to satisfy those Disney cravings.

Now that I have shared my top treats, what’s at least one treat that you absolutely must have when you’re at Disney?

If you are on the west coast, Disneyland is now offering California residents deeply discounted tickets to Disneyland and Disney California Adventure. But our authorized partner has even bigger discounts available on its Disneyland tickets page. Other Disneyland discounts are available there to non-Californians, as well.

* * *

We wanted you to read this article before we make our newsletter pitch, unlike so many other websites. If you appreciate that - and our approach to covering theme park, travel, and entertainment news - please sign up for our free, three-times-a-week email newsletter. Thank you.

Replies (1)