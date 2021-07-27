One of Disney Fans' Favorite Restaurants to Reopen Soon

Columbia Harbour House returns August 5 at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom. The popular Liberty Square seafood restaurant has been closed since Disney World reopened last summer.

Columbia Harbour House consistently ranks as one of the top counter service restaurants at the Walt Disney World Resort, with window-side tables in its second floor dining room providing one of the best places to people watch while getting away from the crowds in the Magic Kingdom. The menu ranges from $9-16 and features lobster rolls, grilled salmon and shrimp, fried shrimp and fish, chicken nuggets, salad, and a plant-based Lighthouse Sandwich.

Also reopening next week in the parks is Pizzafari in Disney's Animal Kingdom. The counter service location offers personal pizzas from $10-14 and will be adding a chicken Parm sandwich when it returns.

At the resorts, Walt Disney World also announced today that Yachtsman Steakhouse will reopen at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort and Toledo – Tapas, Steak & Seafood will return to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort. Both restaurants will return on August 5, with reservations opening July 29.

