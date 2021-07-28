Record-Setting Dive Coaster Coming to Six Flags Fiesta Texas

For the first time in a decade, Six Flags will be opening a new Bolliger & Mabillard coaster. And it's a record setter, too.

Dr. Diabolical's Cliffhanger will open next year at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in San Antonio, the park announced today. The Dive Coaster will be B&M's first to go beyond vertical, with a 95-degree drop.



Concept image courtesy Six Flags

The 150-foot coaster will reach a top speed of 60 mph on its 2,501 feet of track. And it's the first new Bolliger & Mabillard for a Six Flags park since Six Flags Great America opened X-Flight in 2012. Here is the hype video from the park, which sets up the backstory of Dr. Diabolical:

Six Flags is not doing its usual one-stop round-up of new attraction announcements, as it had done in the past. That's why we are getting this new-for-2022 announcement today. We expect to see additional announcements from other Six Flags parks in the weeks to come.

* * *

Replies (3)