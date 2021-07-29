Line-Up Revealed for First Peppa Pig Theme Park

Merlin Entertainments today revealed the ride line-up for its first-ever Peppa Pig theme park, which opens next year adjacent to Legoland Florida.
Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida will feature six rides and several themed play areas on its four-and-half-acre site just outside the gates of Legoland Florida. The Peppa Pig park will be a separately ticketed attraction, with annual passes now on sale for $74.99. There's no word on single-day tickets sales yet, but the fine print on the annual passes says that passholders will be able to buy a limited number of discounted single-day admission tickets for $24.99 plus tax. So the regular ticket price will be more than that.
The park also is taking reservations for vacation packages starting April 1, 2022, providing a clue to its otherwise not-yet-confirmed opening date.
The ride at Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida will be:
The play areas and other attractions will be:
More information is available now on the theme park's website. If you are curious about why Merlin is building a Peppa Pig-themed park on a tiny bit of land next to Legoland Florida, we talked about that in a previous post, Can a Peppa Pig Theme Park Actually Work?
Nice little addition to Legoland. More add-ons like this could justify a 2-3 night stay.