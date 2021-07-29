Line-Up Revealed for First Peppa Pig Theme Park

Merlin Entertainments today revealed the ride line-up for its first-ever Peppa Pig theme park, which opens next year adjacent to Legoland Florida.

Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida will feature six rides and several themed play areas on its four-and-half-acre site just outside the gates of Legoland Florida. The Peppa Pig park will be a separately ticketed attraction, with annual passes now on sale for $74.99. There's no word on single-day tickets sales yet, but the fine print on the annual passes says that passholders will be able to buy a limited number of discounted single-day admission tickets for $24.99 plus tax. So the regular ticket price will be more than that.

The park also is taking reservations for vacation packages starting April 1, 2022, providing a clue to its otherwise not-yet-confirmed opening date.

The ride at Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida will be:

Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster: A family coaster with a 36-inch height requirement

Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure: A track ride with a 34-inch requirement

Grandad Dog's Pirate Boat Ride: A boat ride to Pirate Island with a 34-inch requirement

Mr. Bull's High Striker: A drop ride with a 34-inch requirement

Peppa's Pedal Bike Tour

Peppa Pig's Balloon Ride



Image courtesy Merlin Entertainments

The play areas and other attractions will be:

Rebecca Rabbit's Playground

Pirate Island Sand Play

Peppa Pig's Treehouse

Muddy Puddles Splash Pad

Mr. Potato's Showtime Arena

Madame Gazelle's Nature Trail

Grandpa Pig's Greenhouse

George's Fort

George's Tricycle Trail

Peppa's Family Campervan

Indoor Cinema

Fun Fair Games (free)

More information is available now on the theme park's website. If you are curious about why Merlin is building a Peppa Pig-themed park on a tiny bit of land next to Legoland Florida, we talked about that in a previous post, Can a Peppa Pig Theme Park Actually Work?

