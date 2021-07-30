Cast Soft Opens Begin Next Month on Epcot's Ratatouille Ride

Walt Disney World cast members will get the opportunity to ride the new Remy's Ratatouille Adventure ride starting next month, the resort's president said today.

Jeff Vahle, the President of Walt Disney World Resort, posted that details will be released soon to cast members about access to the new trackless dark ride, which anchors the expanded France pavilion in Epcot's World Showcase. Vahle also suggested that there will be a public soft opening for the attraction in advance of its official debut on October 1 - the start of Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration.

You can learn more about Walt Disney World's installation of the Ratatouille ride from our construction tour - Time for a sneak peek of Disney's new Ratatouille ride. Or read about the ride's initial installation at Walt Disney Studios at Disneyland Paris from our original review - Ride Review: Ratatouille: L'Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy at Walt Disney Studios Paris.

