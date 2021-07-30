New Podcast Episode: Building Universal's VelociCoaster

We just posted another podcast episode!

This time, I talked with Greg Hall, Creative Director at Universal Creative, about Universal Orlando's new Jurassic World VelociCoaster - the theme park hit of the summer so far.



Photo by Kevin Kolczynski, Universal Orlando Resort

In our conversation, Greg reminds me that the VelociCoaster is canonically the first public display of velociraptors in the Jurassic Park/World universe. And for long-time Roller Coaster Tycoon fans, Greg also shares what it's like to be part of a roller coaster design process in real life.

If you haven't had the chance yet to experience Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Islands of Adventure - or even if you have - enjoy our playlist of videos from the official opening, including POV and reverse POV video and an interview with Show Producer Shelby Honea.

To experience VelociCoaster for yourself, you can buy discounted tickets to Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Florida and Volcano Bay by visiting our authorized partner's Universal Orlando tickets page.

* * *

